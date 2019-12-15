GrowHealthy Relief Crème



This RELIEF creme contains Coconut Oil, BeesWax, Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter, Avocado Oil, Vitamin E, Rosemary Leaf Extract, Soy Lecithin, Yuzu and Lemon Oil, CO2 Extracted Cannabis Oil. All our topicals are free of heavy metals, contaminants, harmful solvents, preservatives, phthalates, parabens, cutting agents or additives.



Apply approximately .5ml into hand and apply directly to affected area. A .5ml amount contains approximately 1mg CBD and 1mg THC. Repeat as frequently as needed for pain, swelling, and any other indications. Use as recommended by your doctor. For external use only.



*See website for most up to date product info and pricing