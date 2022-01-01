About this product
GrowHealthy Relief Salve
This relief salve is great for relieving localized pain, swelling, and skin irritation. It contains 250mg of CBD and 250mg of THC.
INGREDIENTS: Coconut Oil, BeesWax, Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter, Avocado Oil, Vitamin E, Rosemary Leaf Extract, Soy Lecithin, Lemon Oil, CO2 Extracted Cannabis Oil
This relief salve is great for relieving localized pain, swelling, and skin irritation. It contains 250mg of CBD and 250mg of THC.
INGREDIENTS: Coconut Oil, BeesWax, Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter, Avocado Oil, Vitamin E, Rosemary Leaf Extract, Soy Lecithin, Lemon Oil, CO2 Extracted Cannabis Oil
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
GrowHealthy
At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.