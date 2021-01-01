About this product

Welcome to Guardian Data Systems. Founded in 2008, Guardian has built an unparalleled reputation as the undisputed thought leader in the development of compliant comprehensive financial management, payment, and banking solutions for the cannabis industry. We strive to promote equal rights in banking and payments for the cannabis industry while aiming to exceed our clients expectations. Guardian is a compassionate financial and merchant services provider founded on Credibility, Legitimacy & Transparency.



Go With Experience. Go With Guardian.