Hakuna Supply
Golden Leaf Wooden Stash Box
About this product
*More designs available on website*
Made of walnut wood and finished with a glossy black lacquer
Box measures 7.5" x 6.25" x 3.5"
Divided into 4 compartments that are removable to make 2 larger compartments or 1 large compartment
Includes:
1) Hakuna pop-top stash jar
2) Hakuna Black 4 pc. CNC Grinder with Kief Catcher and Shovel
3) Kingsize RAW rolling papers
4) Standard RAW Rolling papers
5) RAW filter tips
6) RAW hempwick
Made of walnut wood and finished with a glossy black lacquer
Box measures 7.5" x 6.25" x 3.5"
Divided into 4 compartments that are removable to make 2 larger compartments or 1 large compartment
Includes:
1) Hakuna pop-top stash jar
2) Hakuna Black 4 pc. CNC Grinder with Kief Catcher and Shovel
3) Kingsize RAW rolling papers
4) Standard RAW Rolling papers
5) RAW filter tips
6) RAW hempwick
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!