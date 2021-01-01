Hakuna Supply
Hakuna Pin Up Discreet Locking Book Box
About this product
Size: 8.75" x 6.25" x 2.75"
Includes:
Hakuna 4pc. Gunmetal Grinder
Hakuna 1/8 oz. Bamboo Stash Jar
2 Keys
Features:
Pin Up Adventure Design
Faux Leather Book
Maroon Felt Interior
Metal Locking Plate
