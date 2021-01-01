Hakuna Supply
Locking Book of the Dead Box Bundle
About this product
Faux Leather Book of the Dead Locking Book Box Bundle.
Measures: 8.75" x 6" x 3"
Includes:
1) Hakuna Gunmetal Grinder
2) Hakuna Pop Top Glass Storage Jar
3) Kingsize RAW Paper
4) Standard RAW Paper
5) RAW Filter Tip
6) RAW Bamboo Rolling Mat
7) 2 Keys
Measures: 8.75" x 6" x 3"
Includes:
1) Hakuna Gunmetal Grinder
2) Hakuna Pop Top Glass Storage Jar
3) Kingsize RAW Paper
4) Standard RAW Paper
5) RAW Filter Tip
6) RAW Bamboo Rolling Mat
7) 2 Keys
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!