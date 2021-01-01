Hakuna Supply
Mahogany Travel Rolling Tray
About this product
*More designs available at www.hakunasupply.com*
-Wooden Mahogany Hakuna Rolling Tray
-V-Shaped Utility holds papers while rolling and good for Dab tools
-Easily cleaned and Very portable (fits in back pocket, glove compartment, desk)
Made is Los Angeles, CA
-Wooden Mahogany Hakuna Rolling Tray
-V-Shaped Utility holds papers while rolling and good for Dab tools
-Easily cleaned and Very portable (fits in back pocket, glove compartment, desk)
Made is Los Angeles, CA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!