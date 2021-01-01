Hakuna Supply
About this product
The box is made is Walnut Wood and finished with a glossy black lacquer
Box measures 7.5" x 6.25" x 3.5" that is divided into 4 compartments that are removable
Hakuna pop-top stash jar holds up to a quad and Hakuna Black 4 pc. CNC Grinder with Kief Catcher and Shovel
RAW rolling accessories: 2 RAW papers, RAW filter tips, RAW hemp wick
