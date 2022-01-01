There’s more to cannabis than THC. We highlight the alternate cannabinoids present in the full cannabinoid spectrum. THCV, CBG, CBC feature prominently in our product lines and enhance your experience.



Consistency and purity are key. We use the strain terpenes to provide you the same high, every time. Our High THC products test at 90% THC and above, every time.



Potent, pure, smooth, consistent



Distillate done right.



This product is highly refined and accurately formulated for consistency and quality. Very High THC for a strong hit, and mindfully engineered hardware for great tastes, and big clouds.



Focus on the full cannabinoid spectrum w/ alternate cannabinoids - not just THC. We go low on the terpenes for that smooth hit and highlight interesting blends vs. other companies that focus on one (1) strain.



Zkooby Znakz - Indica

○ Berry, sweet, tangy



○ One of our top sellers. Modeled after an indoor Guava Berry crossed with Mendocino Zkittlez, Nick (one of our founders) worked for nearly 4 months with 5 dispensaries to perfect the blend.



○ The sweet and tangy tastes you crave from your favorite blue raspberry treats.



○ Perfect for a fun, sunny day when the mood is light and bright .. or your perfect recipe to get there.