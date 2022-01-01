About this product
There’s more to cannabis than THC. We highlight the alternate cannabinoids present in the full cannabinoid spectrum. THCV, CBG, CBC feature prominently in our product lines and enhance your experience.
Consistency and purity are key. We use the strain terpenes to provide you the same high, every time. Our High THC products test at 90% THC and above, every time.
Potent, pure, smooth, consistent
Distillate done right.
This product is highly refined and accurately formulated for consistency and quality. Very High THC for a strong hit, and mindfully engineered hardware for great tastes, and big clouds.
Focus on the full cannabinoid spectrum w/ alternate cannabinoids - not just THC. We go low on the terpenes for that smooth hit and highlight interesting blends vs. other companies that focus on one (1) strain.
Zkooby Znakz - Indica
○ Berry, sweet, tangy
○ One of our top sellers. Modeled after an indoor Guava Berry crossed with Mendocino Zkittlez, Nick (one of our founders) worked for nearly 4 months with 5 dispensaries to perfect the blend.
○ The sweet and tangy tastes you crave from your favorite blue raspberry treats.
○ Perfect for a fun, sunny day when the mood is light and bright .. or your perfect recipe to get there.
About this brand
Halara
Halara is a Greek phrase meaning, take it easy. The art of halara is one the most revered aspects of Greek life. Halara is nothing short of a lifestyle, meaning 'relaxed' and 'laid-back'. To us, Halara is the perfect manifesto for the cannabis
community and the best representation of our brand. We create high quality, dynamically engineered products that allow you to enjoy life and take it easy.
Halara is operated out of Santa Rosa, CA and is owner operated. We employ a small team of passionate individuals who are excited to provide premium products to the California cannabis community. Halara is a registered BCorp, meaning that we donate a portion of our profits to charitable organizations. We work with organizations throughout California by releasing limited edition products that highlight the causes and donate profits back to the impacted community.
community and the best representation of our brand. We create high quality, dynamically engineered products that allow you to enjoy life and take it easy.
Halara is operated out of Santa Rosa, CA and is owner operated. We employ a small team of passionate individuals who are excited to provide premium products to the California cannabis community. Halara is a registered BCorp, meaning that we donate a portion of our profits to charitable organizations. We work with organizations throughout California by releasing limited edition products that highlight the causes and donate profits back to the impacted community.