We are North Carolina licensed industrial Hemp farmers. Our goal is to be a positive disrupter in this budding industry and to offer premium, safe and quality CBD/Hemp products to consumers at a reasonable price. Exceptional customer service is our main priority. If you have any issues with your order please let us know and we will issue a 100% refund ...minus shipping. We offer a variety of products with more on the way. For those interested in a wholesale relationship please feel free to reach out to discuss the options we currently have available. All of our products are third-party testest and we can provide state-issued COA for our flower upon request. Thanks for looking and have a blessed year.