About this product
ZERO THC infused CBD (not coated) gummy squares
Scrumptious sugar coated Rasberry and Orange Cream flavors
Great for stress, anxiety, motion sickness, nausea, and hangovers
Available in 15 and 30 count
15 Count $24.99 30 Count $45.99
Available online or RTP Vape 1920 NC-54 Suite 50B, Durham, NC 27713
Scrumptious sugar coated Rasberry and Orange Cream flavors
Great for stress, anxiety, motion sickness, nausea, and hangovers
Available in 15 and 30 count
15 Count $24.99 30 Count $45.99
Available online or RTP Vape 1920 NC-54 Suite 50B, Durham, NC 27713
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Halcyon Leaf CBD
We are North Carolina licensed industrial Hemp farmers. Our goal is to be a positive disrupter in this budding industry and to offer premium, safe and quality CBD/Hemp products to consumers at a reasonable price. Exceptional customer service is our main priority. If you have any issues with your order please let us know and we will issue a 100% refund ...minus shipping. We offer a variety of products with more on the way. For those interested in a wholesale relationship please feel free to reach out to discuss the options we currently have available. All of our products are third-party testest and we can provide state-issued COA for our flower upon request. Thanks for looking and have a blessed year.