About this product

Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Tinctures. Ranging from 250mg - 1000mg Natural, Orange and Mint flavors. Our proprietary hemp extraction process ensures the preservation of nearly all beneficial hemp derived nutrients and terpenes. This process ensures that our products contain the synergistic compounds necessary to produce the “entourage effect” which contributes directly to the effectiveness of our Full Spectrum Hemp Oil. Many of the compounds in Hemp Extract Oil interact closely with the natural chemicals already in our body. Hemp Extract brings those chemicals which at times can be out of balance back to a balance and even state.