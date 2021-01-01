Loading…
Logo for the brand Halcyon Leaf CBD

Halcyon Leaf CBD

Halcyon Leaf CBD Pet Starter Package

About this product

Not sure where to start? Try our convenient Pet CBD Starter Kit
Great price point to experiment with 2 popular Pet CBD products
1 - 250 mg Natural Flavor Pet Tincture 30ml Full Spectrum
1 - 25 count CBD Pet Chews 50mg Total
Comes prepackaged in one sealed pouch
Available online or RTP Vape 1920 NC-54 Suite 50B, Durham, NC 27713
