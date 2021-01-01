Halcyon Leaf CBD
Halcyon Leaf CBD Pet Starter Package
About this product
Not sure where to start? Try our convenient Pet CBD Starter Kit
Great price point to experiment with 2 popular Pet CBD products
1 - 250 mg Natural Flavor Pet Tincture 30ml Full Spectrum
1 - 25 count CBD Pet Chews 50mg Total
Comes prepackaged in one sealed pouch
Available online or RTP Vape 1920 NC-54 Suite 50B, Durham, NC 27713
Great price point to experiment with 2 popular Pet CBD products
1 - 250 mg Natural Flavor Pet Tincture 30ml Full Spectrum
1 - 25 count CBD Pet Chews 50mg Total
Comes prepackaged in one sealed pouch
Available online or RTP Vape 1920 NC-54 Suite 50B, Durham, NC 27713
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!