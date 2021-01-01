About this product

These expert user-level only tablets are perfect for the all-day experience. This will lift you up gently for a 6 to 9 hour ride and significantly alter your baseline reality. Control your whole day by controlling your starting dose. These THC tablets will NOT bang on, nor drop you flat like a gummy or chocolate unless you want to take more than 2… but hang on if you do. Delta 8-THC tablets are WAY more functional than other edible dose forms. These are designed for steady release throughout your entire day. Use 1 to 2 tablets and enjoy the long steady work-friendly ride without the heavy onset penalty or the downer drop off. If adding other dosage forms of THC, be aware that these 25mg Delta 8-THC tablets increase your baseline much more than you think when the effect is there.