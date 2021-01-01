Half Baked Housewives
About this product
For the nights when you don’t want to count sheep. Make tomorrow a better day by making tonight a better night. You get a careful dose of THC, CBD, and Melatonin in every Sleepeaze tablet. Use whenever you need to feel refreshed and ready to conquer the next day like a Diva.
Sleepy melatonin makes these delta8 THC and CBD tablets the perfect evening companion for whenever you need some real rest. Relax your mind and body while you prepare yourself for a restful night of recharge.
Sleepy melatonin makes these delta8 THC and CBD tablets the perfect evening companion for whenever you need some real rest. Relax your mind and body while you prepare yourself for a restful night of recharge.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!