We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Happy Apple by Green Med Lab
This Is One Happy Apple.
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
10 products
Beverages
Happy Apple 100mg
by Happy Apple by Green Med Lab
THC 100%
5.0
(
2
)
Beverages
Pink Lemonade 100mg
by Happy Apple by Green Med Lab
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Beverages
Passion Fruit 100mg
by Happy Apple by Green Med Lab
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Beverages
Orange Mango Shot 100mg
by Happy Apple by Green Med Lab
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Beverages
CBD Apple Juice 200mg
by Happy Apple by Green Med Lab
THC 100%
CBD 100%
Beverages
1:1 Apple Cider 30mg
by Happy Apple by Green Med Lab
THC 30%
CBD 30%
Beverages
Atomic Apple 100mg
by Happy Apple by Green Med Lab
Beverages
Happy Apple 50mg
by Happy Apple by Green Med Lab
THC 50%
Beverages
Happy Apple 10mg
by Happy Apple by Green Med Lab
THC 10%
Beverages
1:1 Happy Apple 200mg
by Happy Apple by Green Med Lab
THC 100%
CBD 100%
Home
Brands
Happy Apple by Green Med Lab
Catalog
Edibles