Broad-Spectrum CBD Honey Sticks



Introduce the benefits of high-quality CBD to your daily life in the most delicious way. With Happy Hemp’s broad-spectrum CBD Honey Sticks, taking your daily dose of CBD is more convenient and enjoyable than ever before. Give your mind and body the love it deserves with these honey hemp edibles. These honey sticks are the perfect addition to your morning cup of tea or can be used as an added ingredient in your meals.



Product Features



Available in packs of 7, 14, or 30

Individually wrapped for your convenience

Infused with premium broad-spectrum CBD

Each honey stick contains 10mg of CBD

Choose from 7 different delicious flavors or get the variety pack

Made in the USA



The Benefits of CBD Honey Sticks



The pairing of CBD and honey is a match made in heaven because honey is an incredible superfood that provides the antioxidants your body needs to promote wellbeing. CBD may bring you increased relaxation, reduced stress, and chronic pain alleviation. CBD does not have any psychoactive properties so it won’t give you a high, you’ll simply feel mild benefits and effect through your daily dose. With honey and CBD in one product, you’ll be giving your body exactly what it needs.



Using CBD Honey Sticks



Our CBD Honey Sticks are individually packaged and portable so you can easily bring your daily dose with you wherever you go. If you’re new to taking CBD, the recommended dose to start out with is 1-6mg per ten pounds of body fat. Each of our honey contains 10mg of CBD so you can take one or two each day to experience the benefits. Happy Hemp’s CBD Honey Sticks are perfect for hot beverages like coffee or tea, cooking meals, or enjoying a tasty sweet treat during the day. We offer seven yummy flavors for you to choose from, including:



Original Honey

Green Apple

Cinnamon

Sour Blue Raspberry

Grape

Sour Orange

Pink Lemonade



You can also choose our variety pack to experience each of these flavors.



Purchase Premium-Grade CBD Honey Sticks



Happy Hemp creates only the best CBD products using premium-grade industrial hemp produced in the USA. Purchase our high-quality CBD Honey Sticks today.



What are Happy Hemp Honey sticks?



Our CBD Honey Sticks are available in the following flavors: Natural Honey, Pink Lemonade, Sour Orange, Grape, Cinnamon, Sour Blue Raspberry, Green Apple – try them one by one or order a mixed pack for a bunch of flavors!



How to eat your Honey Sticks:



Use them as a natural sweetener in drinks or cooking. One way we love is to drizzle the honey on peanut butter toast with bananas

Squeeze them out on deserts like ice cream or sorbet!

Snip the end and squeeze into your mouth for an on-the-go treat.

Try CBD honey sticks in tea or coffee!

Looking for some CBD recipes or want to learn to Cook with CBD? Check out the recipes on our blog or follow us on Instagram for more!



Where to buy CBD Honey?



Always purchase your CBD products from a reputable manufacturer. At Happy Hemp, we pride ourselves on high quality products that are tested and safe for human consumption always produced right here in the USA!



Dosage: Our suggested dosage is 0.25mg CBD multiplied by your body weight (in pounds) on a daily basis. For example, a 120 pound person should take 30mg CBD daily (0.25 x 120 = 30) and a 200 pound person should take 50mg CBD daily (0.25 x 200 = 50).