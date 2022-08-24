About this product
Happy Hemp Delta 8 Gummy Bears
Do you struggle with the side effects of marijuana? Delta 8 might be your answer! If you’re looking for potential therapeutic benefits such as increased happiness, calm, and ease, give Delta-8 edibles a shot.
What are Happy Hemp Delta 8 Gummy Bears?
Delta-8 gummy bears are your childhood favorite treat infused with hemp derived Delta-8. They may produce feelings of relaxation, euphoria, and increased appetite. If you’ve come to know and love our Happy Hemp CBD Gummy Bears, then our Delta-8 Gummy Bears will be your new favorite product.
Made of delicious fruity flavors, these bears will satisfy your sweet tooth and bring potential Delta-8 gummies benefits. Want to feel a slight buzz, a sense of ease and happiness, increased appetite, or have a peaceful night’s sleep? Delta-8 edibles may be able to help.
Relish in these perfectly sweet, fruity, and chewy Delta-8 gummy bears. They’re so yummy that you may be tempted to keep eating more and more- but we don’t recommend that!
About this brand
Happy Hemp
Happy Hemp CBD Edibles and Topicals are the perfect way to enjoy cannabidiol. Made with purest, high quality extract and every product we sell is triple tested for both potency AND safety! Check out our full line of edibles & topicals that will bring you #sweetrelief Proudly made in America!