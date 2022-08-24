Delta 8 THC Oil Tinctures

Happy Hemp Delta 8 THC tinctures only use the best Delta-8 THC available on the market. Our D8 THC tinctures have less side effects than traditional Delta 9 THC tinctures. We make the best Delta-8 tinctures around. Want to know our Delta 8 Oil Review? TWO THUMBS UP!



Flavors include:



Blueberry

Strawberry

Mango

Mint

Benefits of Happy Hemp Best Delta 8 THC Oil

May experience a mood boost

May feel more relaxed

May have an easier time getting to sleep

May ease muscle tension

May help fight inflammation

Delta 8 THC Oil: How to Use

Follow the instructions on the label to use our best Delta-8 THC tincture.



Delta 8 THC Oil Tincture Dosage

The onset of effects may be experienced at different times. First time users may experience stronger effects.



Caution: THIS IS NOT CBD. Keep out of reach of children. This product is intended for use by healthy adults 21 and over.