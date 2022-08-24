About this product
Delta 8 THC Oil Tinctures
Happy Hemp Delta 8 THC tinctures only use the best Delta-8 THC available on the market. Our D8 THC tinctures have less side effects than traditional Delta 9 THC tinctures. We make the best Delta-8 tinctures around. Want to know our Delta 8 Oil Review? TWO THUMBS UP!
Flavors include:
Blueberry
Strawberry
Mango
Mint
Benefits of Happy Hemp Best Delta 8 THC Oil
May experience a mood boost
May feel more relaxed
May have an easier time getting to sleep
May ease muscle tension
May help fight inflammation
Delta 8 THC Oil: How to Use
Follow the instructions on the label to use our best Delta-8 THC tincture.
Delta 8 THC Oil Tincture Dosage
The onset of effects may be experienced at different times. First time users may experience stronger effects.
Caution: THIS IS NOT CBD. Keep out of reach of children. This product is intended for use by healthy adults 21 and over.
About this brand
Happy Hemp
Happy Hemp CBD Edibles and Topicals are the perfect way to enjoy cannabidiol. Made with purest, high quality extract and every product we sell is triple tested for both potency AND safety! Check out our full line of edibles & topicals that will bring you #sweetrelief Proudly made in America!