Happy Hemp Delta 8 Watermelon Gummies will be your new favorite remedy for sleep, pain relief, anxiety, and more. You may experience feelings of euphoria too. And the best part is that your negative side effects will range from few to none.



What are Happy Hemp Delta 8 Watermelon Gummies?

You may already use our Happy Hemp CBD Watermelon Gummies – Night Time Formula to help you sleep soundly. You can also use our Delta 8 edibles for sleep. Using Delta 8 for sleep is a great way to drift into slumber peacefully.



We also suggest using Delta-8 for chronic pain. Delta-8 may help reduce body pain and ease joint and muscle tension. One in five adults experience chronic pain. Delta-8 may be able to help you live a more pain-free life.



You may also experience Delta-8 euphoria. You may feel happier and have a “body high”. Your limbs may feel heavy and things might be funnier than usual. Delta-8 euphoria might be a good way to combat feelings of depression.



What is the difference between Delta-8 and Delta-9?

Delta-9 THC is your traditional THC. This is the main cannabinoid that gets you “high”. Delta-8 THC has similar effects as Delta-9 THC. The main difference is that it’s gentler and has fewer side effects.