About this product

Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Palm Oil, Organic Hemp Oil, Organic Olive Oil, Happy Hemp Proprietary Formula.



Additional Information



How to use Hemp Soap



Unpack your Soap Bar from its biodegradable packaging.



Lather under warm water.



Rinse and repeat!



What are the benefits of Hemp Oil Soap?



Using this soap bars can be a great addition to your daily hygiene routine! Because our soap bars are made with hemp, there is no THC present and it will not produce any type of “high”. Hemp soaps are safe to use and provide a ton of moisturizing benefits for your skin. Not to mention, our artisan made bars come in a variety of amazing fragrances. Their beautiful swirling colors also make Happy Hemp soaps a great gift for holidays, birthdays or just because.



Want to find out which CBD product is the right one for you?



Take our CBD Product Matching Quiz, or learn more about our products on Instagram!