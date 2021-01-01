About this product

MADE IN THE USA



Gluten Free

Dairy Free

Add to your favorite Coffee

Can be eaten raw

Great for Oil Pulling

Add to your favorite smoothies

Massage into muscles and joints

Organic, Cold-Pressed, & Unrefined



Additional Information



What is Coconut Oil infused with CBD?



CBD Coconut Oil is a convenient, vegan, and gluten-free way to dose your daily CBD. Each teaspoon contains 15mg of broad-spectrum CBD. Our CBD is grown and processed in Colorado, and packaged and shipped from our headquarters in Florida. Use it in the same way you would use any other coconut oil. It can be a great low-carb oil to use in a keto or vegan diet and compliments any daily healthy routine!



How to use CBD Coconut Oil?



You can use this supplement topically or ingest it in a variety of fun and delicious ways.



Topically you can use CBD as a muscle and joint topical salve. Just take some on your fingers and massage it into the affected areas of your body. If you’re looking for more intense topical pain relief, check out our Pain Freeze Roll-On Cream here. Other topicals included in our line are CBD lip balm, also made with coconut oil!



You can also use it as a very healthy and all-natural hair mask to improve the look and feel of your hair.



You can also take it orally straight from the jar. This makes it great for oil pulling. Our coconut oil is also a great butter substitute or vegetable oil substitute, making it excellent for cooking and baking! Want some recipes to use your coconut oil with? Check out the recipes on our blog and these below:



Cinnamon Roll Mug Cake

French Toast Casserole

CBD Keto Omelette



Why use coconut oil with CBD?



CBD is a great anti-inflammatory cannabinoid. Using hemp infused coconut oil can be a great healthy addition to your diet, especially if you experience any inflammatory issues. CBD, or cannabidiol, is a chemical compound found in the Cannabis Sativa plant. It has been studied and it is said it may aid in many ailments like depression, anxiety, pain and perhaps even cancer related issues. CBD will not get you high and all of our products contain less than 0.3% THC.



Want to find out if hemp coconut oil is the right CBD product for you?

Take our CBD Product Matching Quiz!



Dosage: Our suggested dosage is 0.25mg CBD multiplied by your body weight (in pounds) on a daily basis. For example, a 120 pound person should take 30mg CBD daily (0.25 x 120 = 30) and a 200 pound person should take 50mg CBD daily (0.25 x 200 = 50).