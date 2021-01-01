About this product

Recommended Dosage: Take 1-3 every 6-8 hours as needed. Processed in a facility that also processes foods containing wheat.



Ingredients: Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Lactic Acid, Pectin (Derived from Fruit), Titanium Dioxide (Color), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Blue #1, Cannabidiol, Coconut Oil, Melatonin (in night-time formula only).



Supplement Facts Amount per Serving



Calories: 90, Total Fat: 0g (0% DV), Saturated Fat: 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat: 0g (0% DV), Cholesterol: 0mg (0% DV), Sodium: 15mg (1% DV), Total Carbohydrate: 22g (8% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV) Total Sugars: 15g, Added Sugars: 15g (30% DV), Protein: 1g, Vit. D: 0mcg (0% DV), Calcium: 3mg (0% DV), Iron: 0mg (0% DV), Potassium: 2mg (0% DV)



Dosage: Our suggested dosage is 0.25mg CBD multiplied by your body weight (in pounds) on a daily basis. For example, a 120 pound person should take 30mg CBD daily (0.25 x 120 = 30) and a 200 pound person should take 50mg CBD daily (0.25 x 200 = 50).