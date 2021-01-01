About this product

Additional Information



Happy Hemp CBD Gummy Bears: A Mix of Fruity Flavors



Discover the most delicious way of taking CBD with our Happy Hemp CBD Gummy Bears.



Why do our customers love Happy Hemp CBD Gummy Bears?



Our edible CBD gummies are delicious and practical! They’re bursting with flavor and high-quality CBD — you get the best of both worlds.



These hemp gummies come in 11 mouth-watering and unique flavors like Blue Raspberry, Mango, and Pineapple & Lime. They’re the perfect texture, balancing between chewy and melt-in-the-mouth. You’ll love them.



Forget earthy-tasting CBD supplements! Our gummies taste great AND are effective.



These hemp gummy bears are also practical and discreet. They’re the easiest way to take CBD. No messing about with drops or pills. Perfect if you need them on the go.



That’s why they’re our top selling product!



Features



Each jar is a random mix of 11 fruity flavors. The flavors are Cherry, Pink Grapefruit, Watermelon, Strawberry, Orange, Blue Raspberry, Lime, Grape, Green Apple, Mango, Pineapple & Lemon.

Easy to measure dosage. Each Happy Hemp CBD Gummy Bear contains approximately 10-12mg CBD.

Practical and discreet – perfect if you’re on the go



Recommended Dosage



We recommend taking 1-6mg of CBD per 10 pounds of body weight per day.



For example, 2-3 CBD gummy bears would be a good starting point if you weigh 200lb. And 1-2 gummy bears would be a good starting point if you weigh 150lb.



You can build up the dose gradually.



Ingredients



Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived from Fruit), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Blue #1, Cannabidiol & Melatonin (in night-time version only).



Processed in facilities that handle wheat.



Enjoy CBD the tasty way with Happy Hemp CBD Gummy Bears.



Order yours today!



Supplement Facts Amount per Serving

Calories: 44, Total Fat: 0g (0% DV), Saturated Fat: 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat: 0g (0% DV), Cholesterol: 0mg (0% DV), Sodium: 9mg (<1% DV), Total Carbohydrate: 10g (4% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV) Total Sugars: 6g, Added Sugars: 6g (12% DV), Protein: <1g, Vit. D: 0mcg (0% DV), Calcium: 2mg (0% DV), Iron: 0mg (0% DV), Potassium: <1mg (0% DV)



CBD Gummy Bears



There’s a new health craze taking the nation by storm. It seems as if almost overnight, CBD coffee shops, restaurants, and all sorts of shops started popping up. You might be wondering if there is something to this new wave, especially if you are not familiar with CBD products. Whether you are curious about these products or on the market for CBD gummy bears, Happy Hemp is excited to provide insight into the world of CBD and its countless benefits.



Understanding CBD



What Is It?



CBD (cannabidiol) is one of over 100 cannabinoid compounds extracted from the hemp plant. It’s the second most abundant compound of cannabis plants, next to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Although they are found in the same plant, their effects are quite different.



What is the Difference Between THC and CBD?



You may have heard or read somewhere that CBD is not psychoactive, and THC is. This is not entirely accurate, as any substance that affects your brain function can be described as psychoactive. The difference is that CBD, unlike THC, is not intoxicating and does not impair your cognitive abilities.



In fact, there’s evidence to show that CBD actually dampens the effects of THC, which is why the ratio of these two compounds is an important selling point for medical marijuana distributors. That is to say that consuming CBD gummy bears will not make you “high.”



Why Use CBD?



Health Benefits



CBD has become so popular thanks to the wide range of positive health benefits the compound unlocks. There is mounting evidence that CBD has helped children who suffer from seizures combat and reduce their symptoms. CBD is also known to:



Reduce stress and anxiety

Alleviate pain

Help control nausea and vomiting

Make sleeping easier

Aid in muscle recovery after exercise



Minimal Negative Side Effects



Although there are documents side effects associated with ingesting large amounts of CBD, they are usually mild. The most common include tiredness, decreased appetite, and gastrointestinal problems. So long as you acquire CBD gummy bears from a trusted and reliable source, you have very little to fear.



Are CBD Gummy Bears Right for You?



Why Use CBD Gummy Bears Instead of Other Delivery Mechanisms?



There are many options out there for consuming CBD products, but there are a few reasons why gummies have been especially popular. For starters, CBD gummy bears are delicious. Each gummy is packed with CBD, and they taste just like candy. Secondly, gummies are chewable and easy to consume, which is especially helpful for people who have a difficult time swallowing a pill. Furthermore, CBD gummy bears are a healthy method of consuming CBD as they do not require any smoke or vapor like other alternatives.



How Much Should I Take?



As with all supplements, moderation is key. The general rule is no more than 1-6 mg of CBD for every ten pounds of body weight. Therefore, if you weigh 200 pounds, you take two to three CBD gummy bears every six hours, as needed to start. The more you take, the more your body will become accustomed, so you may gradually increase the dosage.



Looking for CBD Gummy Bears?



Happy Hemp has you covered with top-shelf CBD products for your every need. If you have been dealing with chronic pain, anxiety, or difficulty sleeping, CBD gummy bears might be a great place to start. Order today!



Dosage: Our suggested dosage is 0.25mg CBD multiplied by your body weight (in pounds) on a daily basis. For example, a 120 pound person should take 30mg CBD daily (0.25 x 120 = 30) and a 200 pound person should take 50mg CBD daily (0.25 x 200 = 50).