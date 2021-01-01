Loading…
Happy Hemp

Happy Hemp CBD Gummy Bears

Recommenced Dosage: Take 1-3 every 6-8 hours as needed. Each bear is approx 10-12mg of CBD.
Processed in a facility that also processes foods containing wheat.

Ingredients: Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived from Fruit), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Blue #1, Cannabidiol
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!