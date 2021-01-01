Happy Hemp
About this product
Recommenced Dosage: Take 1-3 every 6-8 hours as needed. Each bear is approx 10-12mg of CBD.
Processed in a facility that also processes foods containing wheat.
Ingredients: Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived from Fruit), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Blue #1, Cannabidiol
