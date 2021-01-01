About this product

Additional InformationCBD for Sleep



Recommended Dosage: Take 1-3 every 6-8 hours as needed. Each bear is approx 10-12mg of CBD.

Processed in a facility that also processes foods containing wheat. Melatonin may cause drowsiness or sleepiness. Do not take when driving, operating machinery, or engaging in activity that requires alertness. This product is not intended to treat insomnia or other sleep disorders.



Ingredients: Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived from Fruit), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Blue #1, Cannabidiol, Melatonin.



Supplement Facts Amount per Serving

Calories: 44, Total Fat: 0g (0% DV), Saturated Fat: 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat: 0g (0% DV), Cholesterol: 0mg (0% DV), Sodium: 9mg (<1% DV), Total Carbohydrate: 10g (4% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV) Total Sugars: 6g, Added Sugars: 6g (12% DV), Protein: <1g, Vit. D: 0mcg (0% DV), Calcium: 2mg (0% DV), Iron: 0mg (0% DV), Potassium: <1mg (0% DV)



Melatonin CBD Gummies



Give your mind and body the rest it needs with Happy Hemp’s Nighttime CBD products and gummies. These gummies perfectly balance premium-grade hemp and melatonin to help people not only fall asleep but stay asleep and get a full night of regeneration. These gummies aren’t too sweet but they’re tasty and are the perfect way to get your nightly dose of CBD and melatonin.



Product Details



Available in 250mg, 750mg, 1,500mg, and 3,000mg strengths

Each gummy contains about 10-12mg of CBD

THC-free

Each gummy includes the perfect amount of melatonin to promote quality sleep

Subscription service available for monthly deliveries



Happy Hemp’s Melatonin CBD Gummies include a wide variety of flavors for you to enjoy. In each bottle, you’ll find these delicious flavors:



Cherry

Pink Grapefruit

Watermelon

Strawberry

Orange

Blue Raspberry

Lime

Grape

Green Apple

Mango

Pineapple

Lemon



Using Melatonin CBD Gummies



Our nighttime CBD products may help promote better sleep and can get your circadian rhythm back on track so you feel more rested each day and have increased energy. We recommend taking 1-3 gummies every evening as needed. It’s best to start with one gummy and see how it affects you, and then adjust your dosage from there.



These CBD gummies are the perfect addition to your nighttime routine. It’s time to say goodbye to restless nights of tossing and turning and start getting high-quality sleep each and every night. Also, if you’re a frequent traveler, this product is perfect for helping decrease jet lag so you can adjust your sleep schedule more quickly.



Purchase Our CBD Gummies With Melatonin



If you’re looking for a product that may help facilitate relaxation and lead to better sleep, these gummies can do the trick. Happy Hemp is proud to offer only the best CBD products that are produced right here in the USA. Made with premium-grade broad-spectrum CBD, our nighttime CBD products are just what your mind and body need as you wind down each night.



Dosage: Our suggested dosage is 0.25mg CBD multiplied by your body weight (in pounds) on a daily basis. For example, a 120 pound person should take 30mg CBD daily (0.25 x 120 = 30) and a 200 pound person should take 50mg CBD daily (0.25 x 200 = 50).