About this product

Flavors include: Cherry, Strawberry, Green Apple, Pineapple, Lemon, and Orange.



Sugar Free

Dairy Free

Gluten Free



Additional Information



Happy Hemp Sugar-Free CBD Gummy Bears



Our best-selling hemp gummy bears in a sugar-free version.



Who said you can’t do more with less?! Bursting with flavor and premium grade CBD, hemp gummies are our most popular product. So, we’ve decided to bring them in the sugar-free version too. Now you can get all the benefits of CBD without the extra calories from sugar. Find out more about the benefits of CBD on our blog.



Happy Hemp Sugar-Free CBD Gummy Bears come in 6 mouth-watering, juicy flavors. And they taste just as good as the original hemp gummy bears, maybe even better! You decide.



You’ll love our sugar-free CBD gummies because they’re the most practical and yummy way to take CBD. No messing around with bad-tasting tinctures or pills. The convenient dose of 10 – 12mg per CBD gummy makes them perfect for taking on the go. All the benefits of CBD edibles without the sugar guilt.



Your wellness is our priority! So, our sugar-free hemp gummies are infused with premium-grade industrial CBD, sourced and produced here in the USA. Discover our full range of premium quality CBD edibles here.



Features:



Sugar-free

Available in 250mg, 750mg, 1500mg, and 3000mg total strength

Each sugar-free CBD gummy bear contains 10-12mg of CBD

Gluten and dairy-free

Each jar is a random mix of 6 flavors: Cherry, Strawberry, Green Apple, Pineapple, Lemon, and Orange.

Sweetened with Malitol Syrup

Practical packaging for portability



Recommended Dosage



It’s recommended to take 1-6mg of CBD per 10 pounds of body weight per day.



For example, 2-3 CBD gummy bears would be a good starting point if you weigh 200lb. And 1-2 gummy bears would be a good starting point if you weigh 150lb.



You can build up the dose gradually.



Ingredients:



Maltitol Syrup, Water, Gelatin, Lactic Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Citric Acid, Pectin (Derived from Fruit), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), *Aspartame, FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Blue #1, Cannabidiol. *Phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine



Supplement Facts Amount per Serving

Calories: 27, Total Fat: 0g (0% DV), Saturated Fat: 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat: 0g (0% DV), Cholesterol: 0mg (0% DV), Sodium: 7mg (<1% DV), Total Carbohydrate: 9g (3% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV) Total Sugars: 0g, Added Sugars: 0g (0% DV), Sugar Alcohol: 9g, Protein: 1g, Vit. D: 0mcg (0% DV), Calcium: 2mg (0% DV), Iron: 0mg (0% DV), Potassium: 1mg (0% DV)



Processed in a facility that handles wheat.



Our Happy Hemp Sugar Free CBD Gummy Bears are perfect for the one with a sweet tooth who is watching their sugar intake!



Want to learn more about the benefits of sugar free CBD gummies? Read our recent article here: The Benefits of taking CBD Gummies



Want to learn about our other hemp gummy bears and CBD edibles? Discover more products here.

Frequently Asked Questions About Sugar Free CBD Gummy Bears



What is CBD?



CBD stands for cannabidiol, and it’s one of over 100 identified cannabinoids (compounds found in the cannabis/hemp plant). CBD is one of the most abundant compounds of the plant, making up about 40% of all the extract.



Will CBD Get Me ‘High’?



The short answer is no. Many people are hesitant to try CBD because of the reputation of cannabis. The cannabinoid responsible for the intoxicating properties of the cannabis plant is THC, which is not present in our CBD products as it comes from a different type of plant. In fact, to be legally sold under federal law, CBD products must contain less than 0.3% THC. Although CBD has some mild psychoactive effects, they are reactions that reduce anxiety and feelings of relaxation.



Is CBD Legal?



Yes, CBD is legal in all 50 states so long as it’s derived from the hemp plant, not marijuana, and contains less than 0.3% THC.



Is CBD Right for Me?



Scientists have conducted numerous studies into the medical benefits of CBD and found that in many cases, this compound has helped reduce pain and inflammation. Other studies have shown that CBD also has properties that help reduce anxiety and depression. If you have suffered from recurring aches, pain, anxiety, or are searching for a natural supplement to help you relax, you could benefit from CBD.



What are Sugar Free CBD Gummy Bears?



Sugar-free CBD gummy bears are sugarless and gluten-free snacks packed with 10-12 mg (about half the weight of a grain of rice) of CBD oil in each bear. They come in specially packed jars filled with a random assortment of candies. Our flavors include:



How Do You Keep the Gummy Bears Tasting Sweet Without Sugar?



Instead of sugar, we use a natural sugar alcohol called maltitol. This substance is derived from certain fruits and closely mimics the same sweetness of sugar, with no negative health properties and fewer calories. People with diabetes should be aware that although it is not sugar, maltitol is still a carbohydrate.



Why Does CBD Come in Gummy Bears?



Gummy bears are an excellent delivery mechanism for CBD oils. They are convenient, easy-to-eat snacks that are perfect for those who have difficulty swallowing pills. Gummy bears can pack a lot of CBD into small portions that are also delicious!



Are There Side Effects to CBD?



CBD does have some mild side effects that are mostly associated with consuming large amounts. Some of these include drowsiness, fatigue, gastrointestinal issues, reduced appetite, and dry mouth. As with all supplements, moderation is key.



Can I Take CBD With Medication?



CBD has been reported to interact with medications such as blood thinners, so you should exercise caution. Before taking any supplement, you should always consult with your primary doctor first.



How Often Should I Take CBD Gummy Bears?



The general rule for consuming CBD is 1-6mg for every 10 pounds of body weight per day. Our CBD gummies contain about 10 to 12mg of CBD each, which would translate to two to three gummy bears as a starting point for someone weighing 200 pounds. As you continue to take CBD and your body gets accustomed to the new supplement, you can gradually build up the dosage.



