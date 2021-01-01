About this product

It contains 350mg of hemp oil per tube. To use, apply every 4-6 hours as needed. The coconut oil contains 360mg of Full Spectrum CBD Vegan and gluten-free with no artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners. 15mg per Teaspoon. Low in carbohydrates & GMO-free.



Happy Hemp CBD Happy Skin Bundle Contains:

x1 – 360mg Happy Hemp CBD Coconut Oil

x1 – 350mg Happy Hemp CBD Pain Freeze Roll-On



Additional Information



COCONUT OIL INFO:

Ingredients: Coconut oil, Full Spectrum CBD.



PAIN FREEZE INFO:

Ingredients: Active Ingredients: Natural Menthol 3.9% Inactive Ingredients: Water, Isopropyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Glycerine, Carbomer, llax Paraguariensis, Leaf extract, Hydrated Silica, Aminomethyl Propanol, Methyl Paraben, Uncaria, Tomentosa Extract, Boswellia Serrata Extract, Camphor for scent.



Dosage: Our suggested dosage is 0.25mg CBD multiplied by your body weight (in pounds) on a daily basis. For example, a 120 pound person should take 30mg CBD daily (0.25 x 120 = 30) and a 200 pound person should take 50mg CBD daily (0.25 x 200 = 50).