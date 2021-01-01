About this product

This CBD Starter Bundle contains:

x1 – 250mg Happy Hemp CBD Gummy Bears

x1 – 2500mg Happy Hemp Tinctures – MCT Oil (Daytime Formula)



CBD tincture oil can be used to create topical pain relief creams or taken orally and finished with an eyedropper, which makes the fluids easier to administer & our Classic CBD Gummy Bears are our #1 seller! Try our fan-favorite hemp gummies today – we promise you’ll love them!



Additional Information



TINCTURE INFO:

Ingredients: MCT oil (fractionated coconut oil), and Cannabidiol.



GUMMY INFO:

Ingredients: Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived from Fruit), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Blue #1, Cannabidiol, Melatonin

Processed in a facility that also processes foods containing wheat.



Dosage: Our suggested dosage is 0.25mg CBD multiplied by your body weight (in pounds) on a daily basis. For example, a 120 pound person should take 30mg CBD daily (0.25 x 120 = 30) and a 200 pound person should take 50mg CBD daily (0.25 x 200 = 50).