Each Soft Gel Capsule contains 25 milligrams of Full Spectrum CBD.

Each bottle contains 30 soft gels.

Total of 750mg of CBD per bottle.Additional Information



CBD Hemp Oil Capsules Suggested Use: Take 1 or 2 capsules every 12 hours.



Ingredients: Hemp Seed Oil, Glycerin, Gelatin, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Contains <0.3% THC.



Our Pain Full Spectrum CBD Soft Gel Capsules are a great way to conveniently get your CBD dose in the form of a pill!



Benefits of CBD Hemp Oil Capsules



The greatest advantage of utilizing our CBD oil cases is the accommodation of getting a particular pre-estimated serving of full range hemp separate into your body.

Everyone possesses an endocannabinoid framework in their body – so use hemp oil pills to treat yours right! CBD contains unsaturated fats from the plant which are utilized to deliver its cannabinoids – and they’re likewise utilized by our own systems to create our own endocannabinoids.



CBD-rich full range hemp extricates help balance our endocannabinoid framework for overall wellbeing.



Dosage: Our suggested dosage is 0.25mg CBD multiplied by your body weight (in pounds) on a daily basis. For example, a 120 pound person should take 30mg CBD daily (0.25 x 120 = 30) and a 200 pound person should take 50mg CBD daily (0.25 x 200 = 50).