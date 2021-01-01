About this product

Happy Hemper Party Pack Bundle Contains:

x1 – 3000mg Happy Hemp CBD Gummy Party Pack

x1 – 2500mg Happy Hemp Tinctures – MCT Oil (Daytime Formula)

x1 – Happy Hemp Hat

x1 – Happy Hemp T-Shirt

x1 – Happy Hemp StickerEnjoy a pack of various delicious gummies infused with THC-free CBD that helps relieve anxiety and promote relaxation! Includes a variety of sour and sweet gummies such as Sour Belts, Gummy Worms, Gummy Bears, Peach rings, Apple rings, and more. Plus, Happy Hemp CBD tincture oil can be used to create topical pain relief creams or taken orally and finished with an eyedropper, which makes the fluids easier to administer!Additional InformationTINCTURE INFO:

Ingredients: MCT oil (fractionated coconut oil) and Cannabidiol.



GUMMY INFO:

Ingredients: Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Gelatin, Wheat Flour, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Fumaric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Dextrose, Malic Acid, Palm Oil, Pectin (Derived from Fruit), Titanium Dioxide (Color), Turmeric Extract (Color), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Blue #1, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherols), Cannabidiol, Coconut Oil, Melatonin.

Processed in a facility that also processes foods containing wheat.



Want to find out if hemp tinctures are the right CBD product for you?

Take our CBD Product Matching Quiz!



Discover the Happy Hemp Family – follow us on Instagram!



Dosage: Our suggested dosage is 0.25mg CBD multiplied by your body weight (in pounds) on a daily basis. For example, a 120 pound person should take 30mg CBD daily (0.25 x 120 = 30) and a 200 pound person should take 50mg CBD daily (0.25 x 200 = 50).