These indulgent CBD bath bomb cubes are blended with all-natural essential oils to uplift the spirits and provide a glow for the skin while maximizing comfort. CBD bath cubes are also effective for promoting healthy circulation and pain relief.



CBD bath cubes are a powerful source of pain relief, and provide moisture and softness to the skin. The sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) base softens your water which in turn, softens the skin as you soak.



Handmade with all 100% organic ingredients, non-gmo, cruelty free, vegan friendly. NO ARTIFICIAL DYES OR COLORING



Drop the entire bath cube into your bathtub, we recommend waiting until the water is about half full for optimal emulsification.



INGREDIENTS: 100MG CBD, Sodium Bicarbonate (baking soda), Citric Acid, Epsom Salt, Himalayan Pink Salt, Shea Butter, Coconut Oil; Essential Oils of Lavender and Jasmine; Witch Hazel



Note: Each order contains One (1), 3.5 oz bath cube.