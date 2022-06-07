About this product
This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.
