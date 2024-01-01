Good Vibes Full Spectrum CBD 125mg | Premium Cannabis Gummies

by Happy Vibes CBD
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Good Vibes Full Spectrum CBD 125mg | Premium Cannabis Gummies

About this product

Experience the Ultimate in CBD Goodness with Happy Vibes Full Spectrum + L-Theanine Gummies

Elevate your mood and embrace the good vibes with Happy Vibes Full Spectrum + L-Theanine Gummies. Crafted with full spectrum hemp extract and L-Theanine, these gummies contain all the beneficial compounds the hemp plant has to offer, promoting a positive mood and overall well-being.

Key Features:

Positive Mood Support: Enjoy the uplifting effects of full spectrum CBD and L-Theanine, encouraging you maintain a positive outlook and feel good throughout the day.
Anti-Inflammatory Effects: May experience relief from inflammation and discomfort, making these gummies ideal for exercise recovery and alleviating pain routine.
Convenient and Tasty: Our full spectrum CBD gummies provide a convenient and delicious way to incorporate CBD into your daily routine, offering a tasty treat that you'll look forward to enjoying.
Premium Quality Ingredients: Made with non-GMO hemp grown in the USA according to federal standards, our gummies are crafted with special attention to quality and purity. Vegan and gluten free.
Multiple Dosage Options: Each gummy contains 25mg of full spectrum CBD and 100mg of L-Theanine, allowing you to easily customize your dosage to suit your needs.
Third-Party Lab Tested: Rest assured knowing that our Full Spectrum + L-Theanine Gummies undergo rigorous third-party lab testing to ensure potency, purity, and safety.

Discover the power of full spectrum CBD and L-Theanine with Happy Vibes Full Spectrum + L-Theanine Gummies and embrace a life filled with positivity and good vibes. Must be 21 years or older to purchase.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Happy Vibes CBD
Happy Vibes CBD
Feel the vibes! Happy Vibes offers a wide range of premium cannabis gummies! Happy Vibes is known for our pectin, vegan, gluten-free CBDs to Delta 8, 9, 10. There is a gummy for every mood type you are looking to evoke. Try our CBN gummies for sleep, get the best night of rest you ever had!
