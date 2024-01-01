Discover the perfect way to decompress and soothe your senses with our Happy Vibes Relax CBD + CBG Gummies. Each delectable grape-flavored gummy is infused with the harmonious blend of CBD and CBG, offering a blissful experience of relaxation and tranquility.



What's Inside:



CBD (Cannabidiol): Promotes calmness and eases stress.

CBG (Cannabigerol): Supports relaxation and enhances mood.

Natural Grape Flavor: Delivers a burst of fruity sweetness with every bite.



With 50mg of CBD and CBG per gummy, our Relax CBD + CBG Gummies are the ideal companion for unwinding after a long day or preparing for a restful night's sleep. Indulge in a moment of serenity and let the calming properties of CBD and CBG wash over you.



Must be 21 years or older to purchase.

