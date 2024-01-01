Discover the perfect way to decompress and soothe your senses with our Happy Vibes Relax CBD + CBG Gummies. Each delectable grape-flavored gummy is infused with the harmonious blend of CBD and CBG, offering a blissful experience of relaxation and tranquility.
What's Inside:
CBD (Cannabidiol): Promotes calmness and eases stress. CBG (Cannabigerol): Supports relaxation and enhances mood. Natural Grape Flavor: Delivers a burst of fruity sweetness with every bite.
With 50mg of CBD and CBG per gummy, our Relax CBD + CBG Gummies are the ideal companion for unwinding after a long day or preparing for a restful night's sleep. Indulge in a moment of serenity and let the calming properties of CBD and CBG wash over you.
Must be 21 years or older to purchase.
Feel the vibes! Happy Vibes offers a wide range of premium cannabis gummies! Happy Vibes is known for our pectin, vegan, gluten-free CBDs to Delta 8, 9, 10. There is a gummy for every mood type you are looking to evoke. Try our CBN gummies for sleep, get the best night of rest you ever had!