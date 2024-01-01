Relax CBD 50mg + CBG 50mg | Premium Cannabis Gummies

by Happy Vibes CBD
THC —CBD —
Discover the perfect way to decompress and soothe your senses with our Happy Vibes Relax CBD + CBG Gummies. Each delectable grape-flavored gummy is infused with the harmonious blend of CBD and CBG, offering a blissful experience of relaxation and tranquility.

What's Inside:

CBD (Cannabidiol): Promotes calmness and eases stress.
CBG (Cannabigerol): Supports relaxation and enhances mood.
Natural Grape Flavor: Delivers a burst of fruity sweetness with every bite.

With 50mg of CBD and CBG per gummy, our Relax CBD + CBG Gummies are the ideal companion for unwinding after a long day or preparing for a restful night's sleep. Indulge in a moment of serenity and let the calming properties of CBD and CBG wash over you.

Must be 21 years or older to purchase.

About this brand

Happy Vibes CBD
Feel the vibes! Happy Vibes offers a wide range of premium cannabis gummies! Happy Vibes is known for our pectin, vegan, gluten-free CBDs to Delta 8, 9, 10. There is a gummy for every mood type you are looking to evoke. Try our CBN gummies for sleep, get the best night of rest you ever had!
