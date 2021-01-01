About this product

The Cartridge



- Steel body and mouthpiece with gold plating

- Large ceramic coil for a more smooth and effective vaping experience

- 510 threading ( compatible with all standard thread 510 vapes )



A full gram cartridge will come with 1000 mg of oil as well as a few ml of headspace due to initial absorption of the ceramic atomizer.

HARA’s Premium Vape Mix (MCT oil for clean vaping):



- 400+ mg Broad Spectrum CBD

- 600 mg top-grade USDA organic MCT oil

- 100% natural USDA organic terpenes

- This product contains zero THC

- No pesticides, herbicides or solvents

- Third Party Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety and Potency