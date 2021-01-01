About this product
The Cartridge
- Steel body and mouthpiece with gold plating
- Large ceramic coil for a more smooth and effective vaping experience
- 510 threading ( compatible with all standard thread 510 vapes )
A full gram cartridge will come with 1000 mg of oil as well as a few ml of headspace due to initial absorption of the ceramic atomizer.
HARA’s Premium Vape Mix (MCT oil for clean vaping):
- 400+ mg Broad Spectrum CBD
- 600 mg top-grade USDA organic MCT oil
- 100% natural USDA organic terpenes
- This product contains zero THC
- No pesticides, herbicides or solvents
- Third Party Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety and Potency
