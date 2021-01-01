Note: This product must be heated gently when being used. Without heat, the glass can break. This product includes a blunt tip needle.



Features all glass graduated syringe with metal plunger and blunt tip needle

This product is empty and does not contain any product inside

Suggested use: Use as needed, or as directed by your healthcare provider. Effects can vary from person to person. The required amount for full effect can also vary greatly between individuals. This is a very potent product, so do not use a large amount. Do not drive or operate any machinery while using this product. Consult a doctor before using this product