Our 1500mg CBG tincture is an excellent choice for those interested in cannabigerol, also known as CBG.



Each batch of our CBG tincture is tested for cannabinoid potency and the source isolate used is additionally tested for heavy metals, residual solvents, and pesticides. All product and source cannabinoid COAs can be found on our Product COA page.



Serving Size: 1/2 dropperful (1/2ml [25mg CBG])

Total CBG concentration of 1500mg (50mg/ml)

Bottle includes graduated dropper with 1ml capacity

Suggested use: Take 1 serving as needed, or as directed by your healthcare provider. May take several hours for full effect and can vary from person to person. The required amount for full effect can also vary greatly between individuals

Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Hemp Extract

Contains: Tree nuts (coconut)

This product contains a total Delta-9-THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry weight basis.

This product is unflavored.

Store in a cool dry place away from heat and light. Keep away from children.

In order to provide a safe and high quality product, all of our products are produced in a FDACS licensed commercial processing facility that receives periodic inspections and is cGMP compliant.

FDACS Hemp Food Permit #: 2021-R-1887007

