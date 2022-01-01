The Coil King AIO (all in one) Pen was created by Rec Vape UK and Crossing Tech.



Features



Can be used at any angle after initial melt

Three Heat Settings (Voltage based)

Built in Zirconia Ceramic Dab Tool

Ergonomic Zirconia Ceramic Mouthpiece

Built in leak-proof silicone lined storage pot

Replaceable Silicone storage pot lining

Stainless Steel build

Stylish Brushed finish

Kanthal A1 Dual Clapton Coil wrapped around quartz

Excellent battery life – 7 -12 sessions depending on temp, burn off cleaning, concentrate and dab size

1 hour 40 charge – 650mah battery – Gentle battery charging for long life

USB-C Charging

Compatible with solid and waxy concentrates

Leak free design

Airflow isolated from battery

No dyes, glues or any other nasties.

How to Load



Align cut out out flowers on the cap with coil so there is one at each end. These pens work best if you don’t overload them, The Coil King is very efficient and capable of producing huge clouds from relatively small amounts of product, so start small.



Cleaning



Soak coils overnight in ISO alcohol. Rinse with hot water, blow through to remove excess liquid. Leave to dry, then re-install and perform a burn off cycle.

These coils can also be cleaned using burn off cycles.

If you’re performing a burn off cycle after a session then this can be done by placing the device on the highest heat setting and and holding the button down to 10 seconds whilst gently blowing into the air flow at the bottom of the atomizer coil.

Over time residue will build up inside the coil housing, when this happens you can perform a burn off cycle with the dab pen held upside down at 45+ degrees so that the concentrate runs out of the ceramic housing where it can be collected by a q-tip.

Features –



Silicone Lined leak proof storage cap with silicone lining. Just make sure your concentrate is arranged inside the edges of the pot and when you screw it in the silicone lining will seal it shut inside. The Silicone cap and lining are both removeable and replaceable.

Screw threaded storage, three turns. Magnets were not used as if you accidentally sit down with the pen in your pocket you container can come off, filling with your pocket contents, which has the potential to ruin your day and be an expensive mistake.

Lock function – click five times to lock or unlock.

Battery level display – lock or unlock the device to display the battery. The lights will flash three times displaying the battery level showing one, two or three LEDs, if it shows only one led you’ll need to charge soon.

Three power settings – one light being the lowest, three lights being the highest.

10 second cut out – Session mode was not used as it’s easy to overheat coils and burn your material. .

Includes



Coil King AIO Dab Pen

Included Dab Tool

Included Storage

Pre-installed Quartz Wrapped Dual Clapton Kanthal A1 coil