30ml (1 fl oz) Delta 8 + Live Oil Tincture 2000mg (Hemp-Derived)

Our Delta 8 + Live Oil tincture contains a powerful blend of several cannabinoids. This product is perfect for those that want something a little different than our regular Delta 8 tinctures.



This tincture blend contains primarily delta-8-THC along with our Live Oil extract and MCT oil. Our specially-crafted Live Oil preserves the natural balance of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids present in our live oil specific cannabis. The extract is the result of over a decades worth of extraction technique development and genetic perfection through crossbreeding. When combined with our delta-8-THC distillate, the Live oil offers an experience like no other.



Each batch of our Delta 8 + Live Oil tincture is tested for cannabinoid potency and the source distillate used is additionally tested for heavy metals, residual solvents, and pesticides. All product and source cannabinoid COAs can be found on our Product COA page.



Serving Size: 1/4 dropperful (0.25ml [16.5mg delta-8-THC + 0.125MG CBDA+ 0.225MG delta-8-THCV + 0.045 CBD + 0.038MG CBNA])

Contains approximately 1950mg delta-8-THC, 15mg CBDA, 13.5mg delta-8-THCV, 5mg CBD, and 4.5mg CBNA total

Bottle includes graduated dropper with 1ml capacity

Suggested use: Take 1 serving as needed, or as directed by your healthcare provider. May take several hours for full effect and can vary from person to person. The required amount for full effect can also vary greatly between individuals

Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Hemp Extract

Contains: Tree nuts (coconut)

This product contains a total delta-9-THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry weight basis.

This product is unflavored.

Warning: As this product contains federally legal hemp-derived delta-8-THC, an isomer of THC, it may cause a positive result on a drug test.

Store in a cool dry place away from heat and light. Keep away from children.

In order to provide a safe and high quality product, all of our products are produced in a FDACS licensed commercial processing facility that receives periodic inspections and is cGMP compliant. As an additional measure of safety, ethanol is the only solvent used in the entire process from hemp plant to our delta-8-THC tinctures.

For more detailed information on the Delta 8 + Live Oil distillate used to make this tincture, click here.



SHIPPING DISCLAIMER

Due to varying state laws, we are unable to ship some products to certain states. To view a list of these shipping restrictions, view our Shipping Policy here.



FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION DISCLAIMER

This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 18 or 21 depending on the laws of your governing state or territory. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use, especially if you have a medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor’s advice should be sought before using any of these products. All trademarks and copyrights are property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. The statements made within this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These statements and the products of this company are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.