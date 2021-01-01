5ml Delta 8 Tincture 250mg (Hemp-Derived)

This 250mg Delta 8 tincture is the sample size of our best-selling 1500mg Delta 8 tincture. It is the perfect size for those that want to try out delta-8-THC (D8) without committing to a full-size bottle.



Each batch of our D8 tincture is tested for cannabinoid potency and the source distillate used is additionally tested for heavy metals, residual solvents, and pesticides. All product and source cannabinoid COAs can be found on our Product COA page.



Serving Size: 1/3ml (16mg D8)

Total delta-8-THC concentration of 250mg (50mg/ml)

Bottle includes graduated dropper with 1ml capacity

Suggested use: Take 1 serving as needed, or as directed by your healthcare provider. May take several hours for full effect and can vary from person to person. The required amount for full effect can also vary greatly between individuals

Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Hemp Extract

Contains: Tree nuts (coconut)

This product contains a total delta-9-THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry weight basis.

This product is unflavored.

Warning: As this product contains federally legal hemp-derived delta-8-THC, an isomer of THC, it may cause a positive result on a drug test.

Store in a cool dry place away from heat and light. Keep away from children.

In order to provide a safe and high quality product, all of our products are produced in a FDACS licensed commercial processing facility that receives periodic inspections and is cGMP compliant. As an additional measure of safety, ethanol is the only solvent used in the entire process from hemp plant to our D8 tinctures.

FDACS Hemp Food Permit #: 2021-R-1887007