Hubble Bubble Glass Hydratube

The Hubble Bubble is perfect for cooling down vapor and providing a smoother vaping experience!



Includes one Hubble Bubble Glass Hydratube

Requires silicone G-Cap to use with vape cartridges or other atomizers (not included)

Compatible with any 14mm male adapter

Good vapor conditioning

Angled mouthpiece for comfort

Small portable size

How To Fill



Always fill the Hubble Bubble from the top and pour any water out from the top

The optimal fill level can vary based on what atomizer you are using and your draw strength

If residue is collecting in the bottom section of the bubbler and not the top, increase the water level

If water is bubbling into your mouth during use, decrease the water level

Cleaning



Fill from the top with hot water and shake the Hubble Bubble to help loosen and remove residue on the glass

If you want your glassware extra clean, you can add a small amount of isopropyl alcohol into the bottom of the glassware and shake. Pour out remaining solvent from the mouthpiece and rinse repeatedly with water to completely remove the solvent

If you have any additional questions about how to use your Hubble Bubble, please contact us at help@harborcityhemp.com and we will be happy to assist you as best as we can.



SHIPPING DISCLAIMER

Due to varying state laws, we are unable to ship some products to certain states. To view a list of these shipping restrictions, view our Shipping Policy here.



FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION DISCLAIMER

This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 18 or 21 depending on the laws of your governing state or territory. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use, especially if you have a medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor’s advice should be sought before using any of these products. All trademarks and copyrights are property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. The statements made within this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These statements and the products of this company are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.