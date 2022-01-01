Molicel P26A 18650 2600mAh 35A Battery

This is one of the newer and highly anticipated cells out by a major manufacture and it hits a Grand Slam with its first at bat. This cell makes a typical capacity of 2,600 mAh in energy with up to a whopping 35 amps in Maximum Continuous Discharge/Drain Rating. Although you may get a somewhat shorter cycle life at this given amperage, but the cell is made to handle that kind of load without any issue. This is the hardest and longest hitting cell in the 18650 form factor size that has more than 2,000 mAh in capacity. It hits the hardest through the entire duration of the discharge when seen on the discharge with capacity graph versus any of its competitors. This is the Best All-Around cell in the 18650 form factor size for Ultra-High Discharge/Drain while having moderate-high capacity as well.



Molicel Ultra-High Power Cell Series

High Discharge current

Exceptional cycle life

Low temperature operation down to -40°C

High thermal stability, high reliability

Very low impedance

Fast Charge Capability

