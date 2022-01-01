Send a CBD care package!



Give the gift of CBD with our CBD Essentials gift box. This limited edition collection features our three top-selling CBD products and is the perfect way to try our Full Spectrum and Zero THC CBD oils and our Zero THC CBD Pain Cream. Crafted in small batches, our CBD products are derived from non-intoxicating, pesticide-free, non-GMO hemp that is grown in the US using natural farming practices.



Includes:

-500mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil (30ml)

-500mg Fresh Mint Zero THC CBD Oil (30ml)

-175mg Zero THC CBD Pain Cream (15ml)



*Available while supplies last. For ingredients and suggested use, please visit the product page of each individual item included in the gift set. Full Spectrum CBD Oil contains <0.3% THC.