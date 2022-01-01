Our Zero THC CBD Pain Cream is infused with a soothing eucalyptus scent and provides quick relief from pain and inflammation. Each bottle of cream contains 175mg of CBD formulated from 99% pure CBD isolate. And the convenient travel-sized bottle is perfect for discreet, on-the-go pain relief.



Pesticide-free & non-GMO

US-grown using natural farming practices

Non-intoxicating, zero high

0% THC

Lab tested



Ingredients:

Purified Water, Euxyl PE 90-10, Montanov 82, Aloe Powder, Isopropyl Myristate, Glycerol Monostearate, Squalane Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Menthol, Hyaluronic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Cannabidiol (CBD), Fractioned Coconut Oil (MCT)*, Turmeric Extract, Black Pepper Oil, Vitamin E *CONTAINS COCONUT



Suggested Use:

Use for pain and inflammation. Apply to skin as needed. Repeat as desired. Store at room temperature away from direct sunlight. Do not ingest.