Infuse your favorite beverages and recipes with Harbor Hemp’s water-soluble CBD Drops. Flavorless and odorless, our CBD Drops are formulated from 99% pure CBD isolate, contain 25mg of CBD per serving, mix easily with any drink or food and are a convenient way to get your daily CBD dose. This travel-sized 30ml bottle contains 750mg of CBD and is perfect for infusing CBD on-the-go.



Pesticide-free & non-GMO

US-grown using natural farming practices

Non-intoxicating, zero high

Zero THC

Lab tested



Ingredients:

Filtered Water; Natural Emulsifier; Fractioned Coconut Oil (MCT); Cannabidiol (CBD) from 99% pure CBD isolate; Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Benzoate



Suggested Use:

Infuse any beverage or recipe. Add 1 serving (1mL) and stir. Individual results may vary. Adjust dosage if necessary. Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.