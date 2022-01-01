With a refreshing touch of mint, our Zero THC CBD Oil is the purest way to enjoy CBD without any THC. With 17mg of CBD per serving, formulated from 99% pure CBD isolate, this 500mg tincture makes a great everyday oil for those who prefer a moderate daily dose.



Pesticide-free & non-GMO

US-grown using natural farming practices

Non-intoxicating, zero high

0% THC

Lab tested



Ingredients:

Fractioned Coconut Oil (MCT); Cannabidiol (CBD) from Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts); Natural Flavorings



Suggested Use:

Shake before use. Take 1 serving (1mL) under the tongue 1-2 times per day. Individual results may vary. Adjust dosage if necessary. Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.