About this product
With a refreshing touch of mint, our Zero THC CBD Oil is the purest way to enjoy CBD without any THC. With 17mg of CBD per serving, formulated from 99% pure CBD isolate, this 500mg tincture makes a great everyday oil for those who prefer a moderate daily dose.
Pesticide-free & non-GMO
US-grown using natural farming practices
Non-intoxicating, zero high
0% THC
View
Lab tested
Ingredients:
Fractioned Coconut Oil (MCT); Cannabidiol (CBD) from Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts); Natural Flavorings
Suggested Use:
Shake before use. Take 1 serving (1mL) under the tongue 1-2 times per day. Individual results may vary. Adjust dosage if necessary. Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Pesticide-free & non-GMO
US-grown using natural farming practices
Non-intoxicating, zero high
0% THC
View
Lab tested
Ingredients:
Fractioned Coconut Oil (MCT); Cannabidiol (CBD) from Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts); Natural Flavorings
Suggested Use:
Shake before use. Take 1 serving (1mL) under the tongue 1-2 times per day. Individual results may vary. Adjust dosage if necessary. Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Harbor Hemp Company
Founded in 2018, Harbor Hemp Company™ is a family-run wellness brand based in New England. We specialize in crafting small batch and natural hemp products with each batch being independently tested for quality and purity. We are proud to be one of Connecticut’s first licensed CBD manufacturers with a current Good Manufacturing Process (cGMP) certification.