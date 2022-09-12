About this product
Description:
Formulated by Hari Om Hemp, our Therapeutic Salve contains 100mg of our Full Spectrum, organically grown hemp, as well as a therapeutic blend of essential oils including Lemongrass, Lavender, Marjoram and Peppermint. Our Therapeutic Salve is made with our Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid Rich oil binds to your CB2 receptors near the skin, activating the endocannabinoid system. Great to massage into your skin to help provide possible relief for various skin conditions, as well as sore and aching muscles and joints.
Ingredients:
Coconut (MCT) Oil, Shea Butter, Beeswax, Cocoa Butter, Organic Phytocannabinoid Rich (PCR) Hemp Oil, Sunflower Lecithin, Linalool, Terpinolene, Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Arnica Oil, Horseradish Root Powder.
Essential Oil Blend:
Lemongrass, Lavender, Marjoram and Peppermint
Warning:
Warning: Keep out of reach of children, not intended for use under the age of 18. Consult your doctor before use. This product has not been evaluated by the FDA to treat, cure or prevent any disease. Contains less than 0.3% THC.
About this brand
Hari Om Hemp
Always Natural, Never Synthetic... A Holistic Way to Living. Welcome to Hari Om Hemp. Hari Om Hemp is a Holistic Wellness company and we want to take you on a journey to health and wellness. Our hemp derived CBD & CBG, Full Spectrum hemp oil comes from a USDA Certified Organic Farm. Join us in our quest to “A Holistic Way to Living".