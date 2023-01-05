The oil in these bottles (Isolate version specifically because it's clear) will turn pinkish purple in time and you may receive your bottle this way. It is perfectly safe to consume and is just a natural process that happens to the organic coconut oil and organic/natural coconut waters when exposed to light.



*Suggested use: 2-3 drops under the tongue and hold for 2-4 minutes then swallow. Twice a day, morning and night. Gradually increase or decrease to achieve desired results.



Serving size: 1 drop = 3.38mg of Hemp CBD Pure Isolate (0%THC).