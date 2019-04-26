Harmony Farms
Dragon Fruit Live Resin Airo Pro Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Dragon Fruit effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
38% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Eye pressure
11% of people say it helps with eye pressure
