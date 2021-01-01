About this product

Harmony Farms and IndigoPro have come together to bring you the finest vaporizer with the highest quality oils on the market. The IndigoPro vaporizer delivers the ideal vaping experience with 3-5 times more vapor than the competitors. Designed specially for cannabis, the IndigoPro cartridges use a revolutionary ceramic atomizer, connect magnetically, and are color coded for easy identification. When activated the battery vibrates discreetly without drawing attention, and has a built in LED charge indicator. Made from high quality materials IndigoPro is resistant to leaking and virtually indestructible.